Fortnite: Guided Missiles Break With Latest Update

Fortnite has seen one of the largest patches since the inclusion of Battle Royale, and with the latest update comes tons of new goodies for players to enjoy. A nifty new replay feature, new heroes, a new 50 v 50 game mode, and tons more … but unfortunately, it also came with a few bugs.

Epic Games took to their Twitter this morning to let fans know that they are aware of the animation issue concerning Guided Missiles and have temporarily disabled them until they can get it fixed. It seems like it will be a quick hit, so fans of the feature won’t have to be without it for long – hopefully.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Due to an animation issue with the Guided Missile, we’re temporarily disabling it until we have a fix. We’ll update you once it’s resolved! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 11, 2018

This wasn’t the only issue the team ran into either. Earlier there were a massive amount of reports from players regarding accuracy issues that, at the time this article was written, seem to have been resolved.

The team definitely has a busy day in the office today, huge updates like that don’t usually run without a hitch, but it’s worth it! Though they have changed their update schedule to every other week for performance reasons, it seems to only benefit the players if this is the overhaul they can come to expect! Especially with the Replay feature, which many are already having a phenomenal time with.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, while the mobile version is available for iOS players. The portable title will be making its way onto Android devices as well, though we don’t have an exact date as to when currently. Rest assured, that infamous “soon” was slapped on there.

In the meantime, check out the humongous patch right here to check out what’s new for both Battle Royale and Save the World. You can even see the Port-a-Fort in action, as well as a look at the new cyberpunk-inspired heroes joining the roster. Like we said, it was a pretty sweet update!