Nearly Two Decades Later, Is This Still The Pinnacle Of Rockstar Games Storytelling?

Rockstar Games has always thrived in terms of narrative, with their expansive sandbox games keeping the player invested in a character-driven story. Many of them have been engaging in even just a surface-level quality, with characters struggling to better themselves or escape their pasts because that makes for typically compelling plotlines. The best ones actually take the time to wrestle with those concepts and explore the interiority of the characters: what makes them tick, what haunts them, and what drives them.

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Grand Theft Auto IV, which debuted on consoles 18 years ago today, did that better than almost any other game in the developer’s library. The story of Niko Bellic, a somber story of a dangerous man who just wants to find peace in a city with no hope for it, is one of the most effective crime thrillers I’ve ever seen in video games. There’s a weightiness to Niko’s character arc, a thematic story about the cost of vengeance and the power of forgiveness, that grounds the game’s ability to send players in any direction for the fun of it. Nearly two decades later, I’m not sure any Rockstar Game has been able to surpass GTA IV in terms of effective storytelling.

Grand Theft Auto IV Might Be The Best Story Rockstar Has Ever Told

Debuting on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on April 29, 2008, Grand Theft Auto IV was a fitting follow-up to 2004’s ambitious Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Shifting focus back to Liberty City after heading to Florida in Vice City and the West Coast in San Andreas, the game largely follows the same gameplay mechanics as the previous ones. The real appeal of the game comes from unlocking the world and getting the ability to effectively do anything you want, a level of freedom that very few video game franchises have been able to compete with. While the previous GTA games had strong central narratives, though, there’s something especially harrowing and emotionally effective about GTA IV.

The game focuses on Niko Bellic, a former soldier from an ambiguous European nation. Smuggled into the United States in an effort to escape his past and find the man who betrayed his squad a decade prior, Niko finds himself increasingly drawn into Liberty City’s world of crime. Unlike earlier entries in the series that offered a broader approach to crime fiction, GTA IV has a much more somber tone. Niko isn’t the hot-headed protagonist of previous or later games in the series; instead, he moves at a deliberate clip for the entire narrative. Niko is a richly compelling character, a haunted man who has experienced great horrors in his past and has the capacity to bring it back to the forefront when he needs to.

The narrative surrounding Niko plays off this, with various criminal factions and government agencies seeing Niko as a phenomenal weapon that they can use (and discard) when the time comes. As the story progresses, Niko steadily develops a handful of genuine bonds and is forced to reckon with his desire for revenge. It’s haunting, harrowing, and heartbreaking in equal measure — and at times, even uplifting. The player’s choices determine the cost of Niko’s personal growth and the fate of his loved ones, with revelations and deaths occurring that ensure the game remains one of the most effective tragedies I’ve ever played as a video game. None of this detracts from the gameplay or complicates the sense of freedom that players experience while roaming Liberty City, but it affords the game a true sense of pathos that few other games can match.

Why Rockstar Narratives Stand Out In Modern Gaming

Rockstar Games has long been held up high for its narrative depth and character complexity. While there are plenty of one-note villains or weirdo side characters in the franchise, there has also always been a deep roster of compelling figures to ground the series. While GTA V rooted its narrative in the interplay between those extremes to solid effect, with the friction between Michael and Trevor a key aspect of the game, GTA IV was more focused on telling an emotionally effective and thematically compelling story about a single man and the slow-burning battle for soul. It’s the sort of thing that Rockstar leaned more heavily into later with the Red Dead franchise, with the stories of John Marston having a similar exploration of morality and the price of “freedom” on a man’s soul.

Red Dead Redemption 2 took things even further, depicting a band of criminals who are barreling towards a fate they can’t avoid. However, it’s hard to say if any story Rockstar Games has ever managed to match the pervading sense of grief that underlines GTA IV‘s narrative. Niko’s story is one that feels calibrated and refined to perfection, a tale of a man who doesn’t want to be the monster the world forced him to be — but finds himself unleashing it in pursuit of vengeance and loyalty.

The cost of the former on the latter only makes it worse for those whom he loves, building to an ending that’s still heartbreaking nearly two decades later. GTA IV (along with the likes of Mafia III and Red Dead Redemption 2) is the game I recommend to people who believe that gaming narratives can’t strive for the same thematic weight of films like The Godfather, highlighting just how emotionally compelling the medium has become in terms of narrative storytelling. While GTA VI might be able to surpass it, nothing from the studio has yet to deliver such an effectively heartbreaking turn as GTA IV.