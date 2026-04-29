Injustice 3 Seemingly Confirmed Thanks to New Leak

It seems that the existence of Injustice 3 has been confirmed thanks to a new leak. Since ending its work on Mortal Kombat 1 this past year, questions have naturally turned toward the next game from developer NetherRealm Studios. This project is one that NetherRealm boss Ed Boon said back in 2024 had already been in the works in some capacity since 2021. And while the identity of this game wasn’t disclosed by Boon at the time, it now looks apparent that it is indeed Injustice 3.

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Coming by way of MP1st, an artist at WB Games recently listed Injustice 3 by name as a project that they have been working on. The artist, whose name wasn’t disclosed in the report, also happened to mention that they’ve been working on Hogwarts Legacy 2, which those in charge at WB Games have previously said they would look to create. This mention of Injustice 3, however, comes as much more of a surprise, as NetherRealm’s next game had still not been confirmed outright.

To see that NetherRealm would now be going back to the Injustice series isn’t much of a surprise. Prior to Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm had bounced back and forth between Mortal Kombat and Injustice, creating new entries for each game on a rotating basis from 2013 until 2019. Boon himself has also previously confirmed that he has had plenty of ideas for Injustice 3, furthering the notion that it’s a game the studio would one day like to create.

Assuming that this leak is a legitimate one, it also suggests that we could end up seeing Injustice 3 as early as 2027. The previous gap between Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 1 was four years, which indicates that a similar span of time should play out between MK1 and NetherRealm’s next game. Because of this, if Injustice 3 is real, we could see NetherRealm announce it in an official capacity before this year comes to a close.

Outside of gaming, NetherRealm is poised to be thrust back into the spotlight soon thanks to the release of the Mortal Kombat 2 movie. This sequel to the 2021 reboot of the Mortal Kombat film franchise is set to hit theaters next week on May 8th, and will even feature a cameo from Ed Boon himself.

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