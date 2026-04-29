Xbox Game Made Free in Error Now Given Away Officially

An Xbox game that was previously made free due to an error has now been given out to users in an official capacity. Just a couple of weeks back, a popular and influential RPG on Xbox was suddenly made available at a 100% discount. This giveaway was one that came without warning, but still delighted many Xbox fans all the same. Unfortunately, as many quickly realized, this free version of the game couldn’t be played due to a glitch that had transpired, which is what had resulted in it being free in the first place. Now, the developer of this game is making good on the situation and is giving out the title for real.

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In a post on social media today, inXile Entertainment spoke about this recent mistake with making the game Wasteland Remastered available for free. Released in 2020, this remaster of 1988’s Wasteland launched right before the latest entry in the series, Wasteland 3. Although Wasteland is pushing nearly 40 years old, this revamped version of the game has modernized it greatly and has made it far more accessible than ever before.

To sum up this situation with Wasteland Remastered, inXile said that the game only became available for free due to an issue on the Xbox Store. As such, anyone who downloaded it for themselves didn’t actually own the game, which led to it being unplayable. To make up for the matter, though, inXile said that it will be pushing out free copies of Wasteland Remastered to anyone who may have previously claimed it when it was up for grabs for nothing. While this means that anyone who missed out on snagging Wasteland Remastered a few weeks ago won’t be able to now claim a copy, anyone who felt slighted by this previous error now has a reason to celebrate.

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As for the manner in which this new giveaway will be playing out, inXile said that existing versions of Wasteland Remastered that might be seen in one’s Xbox library will soon vanish. A new copy of the game will then appear in the “Offers & Credits” section of each individual’s Xbox profile. Once claimed in this tab, Wasteland Remastered will then be available to download once again, this time to actually play.

While this has been quite a confusing ordeal, it’s great to see that inXile and Xbox are honoring this free giveaway for Wasteland Remastered, even if it was accidental. Hopefully, you were able to cop it for yourself when it was briefly free as well.

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