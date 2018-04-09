Fortnite May Introduce an Iconic Call of Duty Multiplayer Mode

Variety is the spice of life, and Fortnite likes to keep players entertained and coming back by introducing limited-time game modes to change things up. In the near future, we could see a new limited time mode (LTM) based on one of our favorite Call of Duty game modes: Gun Game! That’s right, fans made their voices heard on the Fortnite sub-reddit, and a developer from EPIC Games brought the hype with his response.

The suggestion was a simple one. Reddit user “Vapegodmasterman” said that EPIC should introduce a “gun game limited game mode in which everyone is dropping in with a pistol and with every kill your gun gets upgraded to something better.” For the Call of Duty vets around here, you’ll know the mode very well. It’s one of the most competitive free-for-all modes ever, and every round is a total rush. Apparently the folks at EPIC think so, too. Here’s what developer “DustyDevo” had to say in response:

“It’s totally on the list to try a progressive weapon load out LTM at some point. Would probably bring in the storm early to keep everyone together, flip on respawns so the game reliably ends when someone makes it through the weapon ladder.”

So it’s in the cards, but there would have to be some significant changes made to the standard Fortnite formula. Respawns are necessary, the storm would need to swoop in much sooner in order to force everyone into the same area, and winning would no longer require you to be the “last man standing,” instead if would require you to get a single kill with almost every weapon in the game. We think it’s brilliant, but there’s one question that still needs to be answered:

“What do you guys think, gold scar down to pistols, or weaker weapons up to strong? I think an argument could be made for either way being interesting… “

What do you guys think? Is it more exciting to start the game with the most overpowered weapons and then work your way down to the final scramble, where a few potential winners are jumping around each other trying to get a kill with a gray revolver, or would you rather start from the bottom, and work your way up to something powerful? Should the final kill have to be with a pickaxe? Let us know what you think in the comments below!