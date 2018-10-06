‘Fortnite’ Halloween Cosmetics Leaked, Including Female Skull Ranger

We’re getting closer and closer to Halloween and Epic Games has already started the celebration with their spooky new map changes that came with Season 6’s arrival. According to Twitter user ‘MystxcLeaks,’ we’ve got a lot more Halloween-inspired cosmetic items on the way!

Reason there are no pictures is because they arent in the files. AT ALL. Basically we are leaking things from future updates! — Mystxc FNBR Leaks (@MystxcLeaks) October 6, 2018

Outfits

Scourge (Female) – cid_240_athena_commando_f_plague

Plague (Male) – cid_241_athena_commando_m_plague

Bullseye (Female) – cid_242_athena_commando_f_bullseye

Hollowhead (Male) – cid_243_athena_commando_m_pumpkinslice

Squashman (Male) – cid_244_athena_commando_m_pumpkinsuit

Onesie (Female) – cid_245_athena_commando_f_durrburgerpjs

Skull Ranger (Female) – cid_246_athena_commando_f_grave

Emotes

Headbanger – eid_headbang

Sprinkler – eid_sprinkler

Behold! – eid_lookatthis

Electro Swing – eid_electroswing

Get Psyched – eid_powerup

Pickaxes

Herald’s Wand – pickaxe_id_107_plague

Carver – pickaxe_id_108_pumpkinslice

TBD – pickaxe_id_109_skulltrooper

Glider

TBD – glider_id_084_plague

TBD – glider_id_085_skulltrooper

This also piggybacks off an earlier leak with the “Hay Man” skins and more! You can check out those for yourself right here, including the new Pickaxes and Gliders as well!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

