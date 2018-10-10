‘Fortnite’ Halloween Cosmetics Leaked

We’re getting closer and closer to Halloween and Epic Games has already started the celebration with their spooky new map changes that came with Season 6’s arrival. According to FNBR, we’ve got a lot more Halloween-inspired cosmetic items on the way!

This also piggybacks off an earlier leak with the “Hay Man” skins, as well as the awesome new Skull Trooper challenges available to earn the Ghost Portal Back Bling! You can check out those for yourself right here, including the new Pickaxes and Gliders as well!

We’re sure even more cosmetic items will be found shortly and we honestly can’t wait to see how else this studio gets into the Halloween spirit! It’s looking great so far.

In addition to the new Disco LTM and Quad Rocket Launcher, here are a few other key details from the most recent patch:

Quad Launcher Fire up to four lobbed rockets in quick succession. Available in Epic and Legendary variants. 80/84 base damage per rocket. 300 unit explosion radius. Can be found in chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

The Port-a-Fortress has returned and can be looted in-game. Port-a-Fortress availability lowered from 2.43% to 1.83%.

Loot drop rate adjustments Decreased common Pistol drop chance from 5.8% to 5.47% Increased Epic Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.42% Decreased Rare Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.92% to 0.71% Increased Epic Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.4% Increased Legendary Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.07% to 0.13% Decreased Rare Grenade Launcher drop chance from 1.45% to 0.99% Increased Epic Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.59% to 0.66% Increased Legendary Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.08% to 0.21% Increased Epic Guided Missile drop chance from 0.11% to 0.2% Increased Legendary Guided Missile drop chance from 0.03% to 0.05%



Bug Fixes

Removed a change that was inadvertently introduced in v6.01 which caused Bonesy to bark more than was intended.

Fixed an issue that caused moving circles to be closer to the previous safezone than intended.

Fixed some hitches on Switch caused by blocking loads of UI data.

Increased the texture pool size on Xbox One, which should avoid some issues with blurry textures and improve rendering performance.

The Outfit still appears properly in-game. This issue will be fixed next patch.Skull Trooper styles have a visual issue when viewing the Outfit from the Locker.



Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about all of the changes made to the world of Battle Royale? What other cosmetic themes would you like to see make their way into the game for the sixth season? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

Happy gaming!