‘Fortnite’ Halloween Event Release Date Confirmed by Epic Games

Earlier today we revealed a PlayStation leak that shared the start date and time for the upcoming Fortnite Halloween event and now, after a week of teasers, Epic Games has confirmed that the Fortnitemares event will officially kick off tomorrow!

The crack of lightning

Illuminates your wins

Arise, dark ones-

The fight begins. #Fortnitemares pic.twitter.com/bWMovCBSar — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 23, 2018

With Challenges being such a huge focus in the Battle Royale title, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Halloween event would run much in the same way. Going by the listing itself, players will have a chance to undergo specific tasks in an effort to unlock some sweet, sweet cosmetic items. Save those V-Bucks, because the chance to earn them with nothing but your time will be available starting tomorrow.

Needless to say, players were pretty stoked at a chance to earn limited-time gear:

With the rumored return of the Ghoul trooper, those that have been playing since the first Halloween event in the game’s infancy are particularly excited.

Though we don’t know exactly what the challenges will be, that will be outlined in tomorrow’s patch, we do know that the event will fight right in given all of the recent map changes with Season 6. From Corrupted Areas, to those mysterious runes, Fortnite fans are definitely prepped to get spooky!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for even more Halloween goodness? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the recent changes to map and where you’re planning on dropping in the comment section below!

As for the latest season now in its fifth week:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

For even more happening in the Fortnite-verse, feel free to check out our Game Hub for leaks, game updates, fan cosplay, and much more!