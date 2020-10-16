Fortnite Halloween Leak May Have Revealed New Fortnitemares Item

✖

Fortnite has been gearing up for the Halloween season with the release of a number of older skin packs, but a new leak might have revealed a brand-new item coming to the game. @HYPEX on Twitter has revealed that the game has code for a "Wbroom" consumable, as well as a loot box called a "Broom Box." As with all leaks, this one should be taken with a grain of salt, but @HYPEX has proven to be rather reliable in the past. It's quite possible that Fortnite players will have a new mode of transportation in time for the game's Fortnitemares event! The Tweet can be found embedded below.

We might get Brooms as mobility in this fortnitemares.. there's a consumable codename called "Wbroom" and a loot box calles "Broom Box" — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 13, 2020

While the concept of flying around on brooms is exciting enough on its own, there are apparently other consumables coming to Fortnite, as well. In another Tweet, @HYPEX lists Candy Corn, Jelly Beans, and Thermal Taffy, among others. It's unclear when any of these items will be added to the game, but October is nearly half over! Fortnitemares is an annual event, so it's only a matter of time before an official announcement is made.

While Epic Games has been quiet about the Fortnitemares event thus far, there are plenty of Halloween-themed Skin Packs to find in the Item Shop, at the moment. The Muertos Set, Ultimate Reckoning Pack, Final Reckoning Pack, and Dead Ball Set are currently available, giving players some spooky options for the Halloween season. Of course, skins have always allowed fans to dress up in the game, and players currently have the ability to grab a bunch of Marvel skins as part of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4. While the heroes of the Marvel Universe might not technically fit the Halloween theme, people have always enjoyed dressing up as their favorite heroes for the holiday, so there's no reason that shouldn't be the case in Fortnite!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

