‘Fortnite’ Cosmetics Leak Shows Off New Items Perfect for Halloween

Fortnite Season 6 is now live with a wide variety of new content to enjoy, but this latest update is just like every other when it comes to leaks and the dataminers came out to play to find all of the delectable new cosmetic items making their way in game. The latest find? Perfect for Halloween!

Thanks to the team over at ‘MystxcLeaks’ on Twitter, we’ve got a full look at what’s coming next:

*NEW* Leaked “Dark Glyph” Glider in fortnite! pic.twitter.com/78EA1nk47g — Mystxc FNBR Leaks (@MystxcLeaks) October 3, 2018

*NEW* Leaked Field Wraith Glider! pic.twitter.com/pVGVmiCDJt — Mystxc FNBR Leaks (@MystxcLeaks) October 3, 2018

*NEW* Harvester pickaxe leaked! pic.twitter.com/1gO3MSIbQ1 — Mystxc FNBR Leaks (@MystxcLeaks) October 3, 2018

Leaked Thunder Crash harvesting tool! Part of the lightning and thunderstorms set! @FortniteBR @Fortnite_BR pic.twitter.com/6KtTJwO7XC — Mystxc FNBR Leaks (@MystxcLeaks) October 3, 2018

Fortnite already had a lot of new surprises earlier last month , including the spooky new makeover that the map received courtesy of that mysterious cube. Plus, pets! Now players can have their own good boys just doing their best while vying for that coveted number one spot in Victory Royale!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about all of the changes made to the world of Battle Royale? What other cosmetic themes would you like to see make their way into the game for the sixth season? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

You can also catch up on everything that is new in Fortnite with our Community Hub right here! Happy gaming!