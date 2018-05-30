Fortnite: Here’s What the Shopping Carts Do

We never thought we’d see the day when a simple shopping cart could mean so much to a game, but here we are. That’s the power of Epic Games’ Fortnite, not only expect the weird but expect to love it as well. With the latest patch now live for both Battle Royale and Save the World, many have already noticed the new feature added ala shopping carts. But what do they do exactly and do they matter in-game?

As a kid, I’m sure I’m not alone when I say that racing shopping carts in the parking lot was something that was way more fun than it should have been. Well, that fun is now in the world of Fortnite – a game that doesn’t take itself too seriously all in the name of a more enjoyable play experience. So when you’re not busy sniping out the enemy and building your way to that Victory Royale – give one of these bad boys a spin for an exhilarating break from all of that murder. You can even check it out in action below:

How they work is pretty straight forward! You climb in and let yourself just rip through the map. Just … keep in mind that you will be drawing attention to yourself so be careful not to cost yourself that numbe one spot simply because you’re lost in the joy of shopping carts. I get it, we’ve all been there.

In other “new” news, did you check out the latest cosmetic items that were datamined this morning? You can see them in all of their image glory right here but it definitely carries on the superheroes/villains theme with the addition of SPOOOOOORTS. New backbling, pickaxes – even emotes. We don’t know when they’ll be dropping live in-game, but we do know they are coming soon!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. It will also be coming to Android, though an official date has not been set at this time. Hopefully as we near E3 we will get an official launch date soon! Until then, enjoy the latest patch and happy gaming!

