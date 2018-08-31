Fortnite High Stakes Event Offers New LTM, New Challenges, and Outfits

It’s time to “suit up” Fortnite fans because Epic Games just teased a new event going down next week and with High Stakes comes tons of new features to enjoy – including a brand new outfit!

“Suit up,” began the dev’s most recent Twitter post, “the High Stakes event begins next week and with it comes the new Getaway LTM, Wild Card outfit, and High Stakes Challenges!”

Though we don’t have an idea as to whiat challenges players will be faced with, we do get our first look at the new outfit in the picture above! Not too shabby!

While we still have to wait to see what’s new, it’s not too late to take on this week’s challenges for some sweet, sweet loot. Season 5 continues to bring exciting new Limited Time Modes and other surprises, and now Week 8’s challenges are added to that to-do list.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now, they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 8 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Place traps – 0/10

Search chests in Wailing Woods – 0/7

Shotgun eliminations – 0/4

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents – 0/250

Use a rift at different spawn locations – 0/10

Search between three Oversized Seats – 0/1

Stage 1: Eliminate an opponent at Greasy Grove – 0/1

A lot of this week’s challenges are pretty straight forward and players can knock out several of them in one fell sweep. For example: Players can drop in at Greasy Grove, lay their traps, and use a shotgun to take out another players. That’s three challenges in one go! Chests are also pretty straight forward, as is the pickaxe since it’s with you from the moment you land.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.