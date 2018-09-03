‘Fortnite’ High Stakes Event Details Revealed, Including Getaway Mode

It’s always great to see a new event introduced in Fortnite that provides a nice twist on things, like when Thanos stopped by the game earlier this summer for an Infinity War event. But now a brand new event is about to kick off, letting people join up for an ultimate heist or two or twenty.

The High Stakes challenge is set to kick off soon, and in the new Getaway mode, you’ll be teaming up with squads in an effort to attain a jewel somewhere on the grounds, hidden in a safe that needs to be cracked. After that, you need to make your way to a getaway van in order to completely execute the heist. And you can bet that the rival team will go all out to stop you from completing the mission, as they’re looking to get the jewel for themselves. The first team to get away with four jewels wins the round!

In addition, we also got our first look at the newest tool that’ll be in your arsenal, the Grappler. As you might expect, it’s an old-school grapple gun that allows you to reach higher ground in a hurry, in case you need to get a jump on your opponent. Or, better yet, reach the getaway van that’s waiting on one point of the map, as it won’t necessarily be on ground level.

With an event like this, you’ll have access to some new goods. They haven’t made their debut in the shop just yet, but you can expect them to go for anywhere between 500 to 1,500 V-Bucks, depending on what you’re going after. These include the High Stakes costume above, which has four different masks available (one for each member of your crew), along with a sweet little white business suit.

In addition, you can also get your hands on the Cuffed Case Back Bling, as well as the slick-looking Safecracker Glider. You can see these items in the pictures below.

The folks over at Fortnite Intel caught some footage from the High Stakes mode, which you can watch below. We can’t wait to dive in!

You can bet that the Grapple Gun will become quite the favorite with fans. Fingers crossed it sticks around longer than usual.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. As a reminder, the High Stakes event kicks off sometime soon, though a specific time wasn’t given just yet. We’ll let you know once everything’s confirmed!