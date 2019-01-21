‘Fortnite’: HighDistortion Beats Ninja In Race To Be The First Player With 100k Kills

The world’s most popular streamer, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and TSM HighDistortion have been locked in a race to be the first player to 100k Fortnite kills. Until this morning that is, when the former surpassed 100k kills during a stream.

You can watch the milestone moment for yourself below:

While it was a close race for awhile, it became increasingly obvious that HighDistortion was going to come out on top. The only question was: who was going to be the (un)lucky player caught in the crosshairs when it came time for the big ol’ 100,000th kill.

Of course, Ninja was quick to congratulate his competitor on the impressive achievement, along with many others.

Congrats to the Legend @HighDistortion for being the first player in the world to hit 100k kills. Ill be there soon 😉 — Ninja (@Ninja) January 20, 2019

Congrats to @HighDistortion on passing the 100,000 kill mark! pic.twitter.com/iYOlFaxB6q — FortniteMaster | Stats, Guides, Esports, News (@FNMasterCom) January 20, 2019

Taking to Twitter himself, HighDistortion wrote the following about the accomplishment:

“I know 100k elims might not mean anything to some. To me though this is an accumulation of everything I’ve grinded for between my 1st kill all the way 100k. From not that interested in Fortnite 15 months ago, all the way to where I am today. Thank you to Epic Games and my fans.”

It’s unclear how many hours HighDistortion had to put in to hit 100k, but I’m guessing it wasn’t easily earned. According to Fortnitemaster.com, HighDistortion got an average of 5.5 kills a match, which would mean he would have needed to play roughly 18,000 matches to get to 100k.

Of course, now the real race begins: the race to one million kills. I’d say my money is on HighDistortion, but I’ve been pretty lethal myself in duos recently, so, we’ll see.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more on Fortnite, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the hit game by clicking right here.