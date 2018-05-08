Fortnite: Learn How the Infinity Gauntlet Works With This Video

Now that the incredible Avengers: Infinity War mashup is live in Fortnite, it’s time to set forth and explore the map for the all powerful Gauntlet. You can’t harness Thanos’ true power without it, and the below clip shares exactly how that metamorphosis begins and how to best utilize the most powerful weapon in the Universe.

The above clip shows one streamer as he stumbles upon the Infinity Gauntet and harnesses the power for himself. We see not only his transformation into Thanos himself, but just how OP he really is in-game. When we say he’s a game changer, he is a game changer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanos’ ability to soar down onto the map and unless his full potential on unsuspecting players is incredible., The range of his attacks is also impressive, as well as the movement that the character is enabled with while traversing the map. The air to boots-on-ground maneuvering is an incredible advantage, and one that could mean a won match for those that learn how to use this feature smartly. Pair that with the power of the stones, and you’re a force to be reckoned with.

According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

When asked how exactly this collaboration came to be, the dev team stated:

“This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.”

Not only is the Infinity Gauntlet event now live, but a few other key changes have happened within the game. You can check out the full patch notes right here to see what else is new.