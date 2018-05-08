Fortnite: How to Beat Thanos

We’ve talked about how to be Thanos in the most recent Limited Time Event in Fortnite – and that’s all well and good but there’s only one Gauntlet. For those unlucky players too slow to drop, the question then becomes how to beat Thanos. Luckily, we’ve failed more often than succeeded at actually getting that coveted piece of arm candy, so we’ve got a few tricks up our sleeves on how to take down the Mad Titan himself.

The Limited Time Mashup throws down the gauntlet (see what we did there) for a 100 player match, all fighting to survive with one lucky player harnessing the power of the Infinity Stones for themselves. One thing that is incredibly important to note when facing off against Marvel’s Big Bad is that he has a plentiful supply of health, meaning a weak loadout will do you no good. He’s also got quite the arsenal at his disposal, with the ability to completely destroy opponents in a blink of an eye (or, one might say, a snap). The good news is that though he is powerful, he is kill-able, and that’s where we come in. Ta-da!

Videos by ComicBook.com

When facing off against the Mad Titan, know that he has three main abilities:

Close range punch attack 80 damage, incredibly powerful

Long range laser blast Rapid fire, though does require focus

Super jump Gives Thanos the upper hand in the air Requires a small charge up period before launched in the air, huge damage radius and immune to fall damage himself



The good news is that he’s big and powerful, but he can’t actually pick up anything in game. Yes, that includes healing portions. Because of this, it’s actually smarter to team up. Even if playing a solo game, make a truce – even temporarily. We’ll call it going full on Avengers. That way, Thanos doesn’t have one target to focus on (eliminating – or at least deafening the damage of his laser blast) and players can gang up and rack up that damage against him. Just … don’t let him charge up. When he’s in the air, he’s coming down – and he’s coming down hard.

The trickiest part of this maneuver is getting past his shield barrier, but once that’s been carved away players will see a significant decrease in Thanos’ health.

Another tip is to try to take higher ground. Have a port-a-fort? USE IT. See a high cliff edge, fortify. Higher ground takes the juice out of his Super Jump, making it easier to control his slower movements and gain the upper hand.

Hope that helps! And don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on tips to actually get the Gauntlet for yourself and with this, you’ll know what to watch out for and what makes you most vulnerable.