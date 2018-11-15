‘Fortnite’: How to Complete “Get a Score of 3 On Different Clay Pigeon Shooters” Challenge

A new set of challenges arrive for Fortnite players and since it’s Day 1, the objectives will make hot locations even spicier. That’s why knowing where to go and what to do becomes important when completing week 8’s challenges. Having a gameplan in place increases the chances of success and not being taken out before the objectives are cleared.

This week’s challenges includes one “Get a score of 3 on different Clay Pigeon Shooters” mission and to help make your time on the battlefield more efficient, we threw together a simple guide to help get you started.

This challenge is all about precision in order to score a “3”. Because of that, you’ll need to slow down and focus, but the above map does show the drop points you need to hit to successfully complete the challenge. The good news is that you only need to hit three, so feel free to pick the drop zones you’re most familiar with.

Ready to see what else Week 8 has to offer? Here’s what you need to know when tackling the rest of the challenges:

Free Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Lonely Lodge and Retail Row in a single match – 0/2

Dance with a fish trophy at different named locations – 0/7

Six Shooter or Heavy Assault Rifle eliminations – 0/2

Battle Pass Challenges

Get a score of 3 on different Clay Pigeon Shooters – 0/3

Get Trick Points in a vehicle – 0/250,000

Visit different named locations in a single match – 0/4

Stage 2: Use Grappling Hook – 0/1

Keep in mind, both Lonely Lodge and Retail Row will be hotter than usual with the challenges now live so get in there but keep that head on a swivel!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”