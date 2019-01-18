‘Fortnite’: How to Complete the ‘Visit All Expedition Outposts’ Challenge

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 challenges are officially live and ready to be completed. While many players are taking to the online shooter to collect those Battle Stars and show off what they are made of, it’s important to know what you’re in for before diving right in. That, and keep your head on a swivel!

One of this week’s challenges is ‘Visit All Expedition Outposts’ challenge and will marked most of the locations you can find these bad boys on the map below:

In order to complete this challenge, you’ll need to find 7 but the good news is that you don’t have to find them all in one match. If you get taken out or distracted by the other challenges, no worries – you can always resume your hunt next game.

Ready to see what else Week 7 has in store for Fortnite players? Here’s what you need to know:

Free Challenges

Visit all Expedition Outposts (7)

Use a Rift or Rift-To-Go in different matches (3)

Pistol eliminations (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Land at Salty Springs (1)

Search chests at Loot Lake or Frosty Flights (7)

Destroy flying X-4 Stormwings (1)

Stage 1: Damage opponents in a single match (200)

This week’s challenges are pretty easy to knock out a few in one match. Land in Salty Springs, head on over to Frosty Flights / Loot Lake for chests, and use a pistol to do some serious damage and you’ve already knocked out a few of these objectives in one match! We’ll have a more detailed guide on each individual location quest here shortly, so stay tuned!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.