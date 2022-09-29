Fortnite: How to Get a Goat Simulator 3 Skin

To promote Goat Simulator 3, Epic Games is giving fans an opportunity to score a Goat skin in Fortnite. The skin can be obtained for free by those that purchase Goat Simulator 3 from the Epic Games Store. The offer is actually available for a whole year, with the promotion set to end on September 29, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The skin is inspired by Goat Simulator protagonist Pilgor, and was designed by the game's developers at Coffee Stain North. Given that Pilgor looks pretty realistic in the Goat Simulator games, the team had to get a little creative to make her work in the world of Fortnite! In a blog post detailing the promotion, Coffee Stain North lead artist Elin Hamberg offered details on the redesign.

"Now we know Goat Simulator 3's Pilgor looks different in her 'A Goat' Fortnite form, but our signature approach to hyperrealism simply didn't fit in this bright and colorful game," said Hamberg. "Her arrival in this new world meant giving her a Fortnite twist, and muscles. If the thought of transforming into a questionably named, half goat / half human hybrid rocking a ragdoll print crop top is still your thing – live your best life. We won't judge."

An image of the skin can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in pre-purchasing Goat Simulator 3 from the Epic Games Store can do so right here.

Become the GOAT. Or rather, 'A Goat'. Either way, there are goats involved.



🐐🐐🐐: https://t.co/3INPZWh1k5 pic.twitter.com/9NwfGiKBTy — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 29, 2022

Fortnite fans that are interested in snagging the skin without pre-purchasing Goat Simulator 3 are in luck; according to Epic Games, there will be an opportunity to purchase the skin in the game's store. However, those fans will have to wait a bit longer, as it won't be available in the store until November 26th, 2022.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

