Fortnite: How to Solve “Follow the Treasure Map Found In Snobby Shores” Challenge

The latest batch of challenges is now live for Fortnite players and many are jumping right in to get these done so they can climb up that tier ladder and unlock some sweet, sweet loot. These challenges are a great way for players to earn more XP and break the monotony of Battle Royale a little bit in between Victory Royales, and for those looking to take the most efficient route possible – we’ve got you covered.

One of the challenges this week is the “follow the treasure map found in Snobby Shores.” For this, players will see a treasure map with a bright red X showing them where to go. Head to Haunted Hills and the Battle Star will be waiting on the roof. Simply walk up to it to “search” and bam, you’re one step closer to total completion.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 5 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Search Chests in Junk Junction – 0/7

Use Portal Rifts – 0/3

Eliminate Opponents in a Single Match – 0/3

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal Damage to Players With a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade – 0/300

Hit a Golf Ball From Tee to Green on Different Holes – 0/5

Follow the Treasure Map Found in Snobby Shores – 0/1

Eliminate Opponents in Shifty Shafts – 0/3

