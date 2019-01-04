‘Fortnite’: How to Solve the ‘Dance On Top of a Water Tower’ Challenge

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 challenges went live just yesterday and many players are taking to the battlegrounds to collect those Battle Stars and show off what they are made of. Because many players are competing for the same thing in a last-man-standing game setting, it’s important to know what you’re in for before diving right in. That, and keep your head on a swivel!

One of this week’s challenges is ‘Dance on top of a water tower’ challenge and will have three drop points as seen in the map below. You’re going to want to head to Ranger Station, Retail Row, and Frosty Flight’s air traffic control tower. Walk up to each Battle Star to interact, and you’re good to go!

Ready to take on the other challenges? Here’s what you need to know about what other tasks Epic Games has in store:

Free Challenges

Stage 1: Land at Polar Peak (1)

Deal damage to opponents structures (5,000)

Suppressed weapon eliminations (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Dance on top of a Water Tower (1)

Search chests at Wailing Woods or Paradise Palms (7)

Search between a giant rock man, a crowned tomato, and an encircled tree (1)

Eliminate an opponent from closer than 5m away (3)

This week’s challenges are pretty easy to tackle compared to previous weeks. Drop in at Polar Peak, go ham on some structures, and then mosey on over to Wailing Woods and get to chest farming – boom, that’s three challenges in one swoop. You can also check out our previous guide for the Giant Rock Man challenge as well right here.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think of this week’s challenges? Hoping to see the return of past objectives with next week? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!