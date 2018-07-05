Fortnite: How to Solve the “Search Between Movie Titles” Challenge

Fortnite Week 10 challenges are here as we close in on the end date for Season 4. While rifts continue to pop up all over the map and rip away those most precious to us (RIP, Tomato Head), players a part of the Battle Pass tier must take to their favourite areas once more to embark on specific quests. Earn experience and those coveted Battle Stars by completing certain tasks and get those V-Bucks, here is how to complete one of the challenges sent from Epic Games!

In order to successfully complete the “Search Between Movie Titles” challenge, players need to head towards the north-western part of the map. The area is marked by the red circle in the image below, north west of the field:

Simply walk up to the Battle Star you see in that area, “search” it, and voila! You’ve collected another Battle Star and are on your way to 100% completion! Ready to take on everything Epic Games has tasked players with for the new week? Here are the rest of the challenges:

Search Chests in Junk Junction (7)

Deal damage to opponents structures (5000)

Search a Chest, Ammo Box, & Supply Drop in a single match (3)

Skydive through floating Rings (20)

Search between movie titles (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate Opponents (10) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Fatal Fields (3) (HARD)

Complete all of the above challenges to unlock a special reward, those Battle Stars definitely pay off when looking to maximize your loot. If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed. And don’t forget to check out the latest patch for the game, which is now live.