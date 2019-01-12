‘Fortnite’: How to Solve the ‘Search Chilly Gnomes’ Challenge

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 challenges are officially and many players are taking to the online shooter to collect those Battle Stars and show off what they are made of. Because many players are competing for the same thing in a last-man-standing game setting, it’s important to know what you’re in for before diving right in. That, and keep your head on a swivel!

One of this week’s challenges is ‘Search Chilly Gnomes’ challenge and will marked most of the locations you can find these bad boys on the map below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, they are all in the same zone of the map, making them easy to gather in quick succession. You also only need seven, so if you to take the bottom half of the top half – depending on what feels most comfortable – it’s totally up to you.

Ready to see what else Week 6 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges

Search an ammo box in different named locations – 7

Search Chilly Gnomes – 7

Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landing or Tilted Towers – 3

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Polar Peak and Tilted Towers in a single match – 2

Slide an Ice Puck over 150m in a single throw – 1

Stage 1: Deal damage with SMGs to opponents – 200

Deal damage with different weapons in a single match – 5

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else that you know your battle royale game.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think of this week’s upcoming challenges? Hoping to see the return of past objectives with next week? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!