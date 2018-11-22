‘Fortnite’: How to Solve ‘Where to Find Carnival Clown Boards’ Challenge

A new set of challenges arrive for Fortnite players and since it’s Day 1, the objectives will make hot locations even spicier. That’s why knowing where to go and what to do becomes important when completing week 9’s challenges. Having a gameplan in place increases the chances of success and not being taken out before the objectives are cleared.

This week’s challenges includes one ‘Where to Find Carnival Clown Boards’ mission and to help make your time on the battlefield more efficient, we threw together a simple guide to help get you started.

As of right now, we know of four different locations. One on the lefthand side of Lonely Lodge, one near the football field in Pleasant Park, one in the newly added area in Junk Junction, and one in Paradise Palm near the bridge. To make it a little easier, check out our map guide below:

Once found, simply walk up to the Battle Star and ‘search’ to interact. Boom! On to the next challenge Here’s what you need to know for a full challenge completion:

Free Challenges

Get 30s of airtime in a vehicle (30)

Get a score of 10 or more on different Carnival Clown Boards (3)

Stage 1: Consume Mushrooms (5)

Battle Pass Challenges

Deal damage to players with a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or a Grenade (300)

Deal damage to opponent structures with Dynamite (10,000)

Rocket or Grenade Launcher eliminations (3)

Stage 1: Deal damage with Grenades to opponents (100)

This week’s set of challenges are definitely more varied than previous weeks! For those that still haven’t given the in-game vehicles a try, now’s the perfect time (and required, for completion). For those attempting to wrap up as many as possible in one match, make sure to equip a rocket or grenade launcher, while also paying special attention to Stink Bombs, Clingers, and Grenades.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”