Fortnite: How to Unlock the Boogie Down Emote

The team at Epic Games has always taken the safety of their Fortnite players very seriously with many public tips to help keep private info safe and accounts untouched. To sweeten the deal on how players can take that next step towards protecting their account, Epic has offered a free new emote for those that heed their advice. Interested in unlocking the Boogie Down emote? Here’s what you need to do.

Your account security is our top priority! Protect your account by enabling 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication). As a reward for protecting your account, you’ll unlock the Boogiedown Emote in Fortnite Battle Royale. Get started here: //t.co/JSyND2qWfY pic.twitter.com/4E0kyHDkBz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 23, 2018

The two-factor authentication (2FA) is really easy to use and it helps secure players’ info much more efficently. Fans can choose to use the app or email authentication in order to unlock this free emote. The studio added, “Once you’ve opted into Two-Factor Authentication, you will be asked to enter the code from your preferred two-factor authentication method, then you will be signed into your account. You will be prompted for the two-factor passcode the first time you sign in after enabling the feature, if you use a new device, if it’s been over 30 days since you last signed in or if you’ve cleared your browser cookies recently.”

They even provided step by step instructions on how to enable it:

To opt into Two-Factor Authentication:

In your ACCOUNT Settings, click on the PASSWORD & SECURITY tab to view your security settings. At the bottom of the page, under the TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION heading, click to ENABLE AUTHENTICATOR APP or ENABLE EMAIL AUTHENTICATION as your two-factor method.

If you prefer to use an authenticator app for two-step verification, here are a few common authenticator apps that can be found in your mobile device app store:

Google Authenticator

LastPass Authenticator

Microsoft Authenticator

Authy

It’s simple, it’s fast, and it will make sure that all of that hard-earned progress remains yours to keep.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!