New Fortnite Item Blocks Bullets and Bounces Players

Fortnite’s update this week welcomed a new item to the loot pool with the addition of the “Inflate-A-Bull.” As the name of this clever item implies, the Inflate-A-Bull is indeed an inflatable bull, and its uses are varied. It’s most commonly going to be used to bounce players from one point to another, but it can also block a shot from hitting a player and could potentially save them in a fight because of that.

Epic Games showed off the new Inflate-A-Bull item this week with a brief gameplay trailer shared on social media. In case what was happening in the trailer wasn’t clear – an understandable predicament since you’re basically just watching someone inflate a bull on their back while fighting – a post accompanying the trailer provided more context on how this item actually workds.

Mari reporting - Got a hot saucy update on emergency evasion tech! IO agents have nicknamed it the Inflate-a-Bull! Bounce around like a totally normal-looking cow… bounces… around…? 🐮#HotSaucersLeakshttps://t.co/QP28yNC7JJ pic.twitter.com/58sX1tTlOx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 13, 2021

“With an Inflate-A-Bull on your back, inflate it to bounce or roll away from a dangerous situation (Tip: Rolling downhill with an Inflate-A-Bull is a LOT faster than just running downhill),” Epic Games said about the new item. “You can also inflate it to squash a Parasite that’s attached to you, if you’re not looking for its help. The ‘Bull’ may attract the attention of Saucers when inflated, but its evasive advantages are worth it.”

The item can inflated and deflated manually which is the way that you’ll want to use it to best work around its cooldowns. If you’re unfortunate enough to have your Inflate-A-Bull shot, however, know that it’ll come back and that it’ll at least block a bullet when it goes down.

“The Inflate-A-Bull is not invincible: it will pop if it gets shot (You’ll fortunately be protected from the shot),” Epic Games continued. “Once popped, it takes a while to self-repair and become available for use again. However, if you decide to deflate it yourself manually, it'll be ready for use again in much less time. Like the Recon Scanner, this invention has been herded into IO Chests and normal Chests. Track how much more you can use one with its usage bar.”

The new Inflate-A-Bull item is the main attraction of the update with no other features to really speak of. These updates are typically followed by new discoveries from the game’s files, however, so expect to see more of those in the coming days before the next update arrives.