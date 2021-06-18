Fortnite May Be Bringing Back a Controversially OP Gun

✖

Fortnite Season 7, or possibly Season 8, may be bringing back an over-powered and controversial gun, or at least that's what a new leak suggests could be in the pipeline over at Epic Games. One of the most OP Fortnite guns of all time was the Zapotron, a Legendary Sniper Rifle that was added back in 2017 before being rapidly removed for being far too powerful. Since then, we haven't seen the gun or heard anything about a possible return.

That said, in the files is a new, unreleased weapon filed under the name "Bad News," which is presumably a codename of sorts, though not necessarily. Whatever the case, some of the related files describe the gun, and it sounds a lot like the Zapotron, or, at the very least, something similar.

The leak comes the way of prominent Fortnite dataminer HypeX, who has proven reliable and reputable numerous times. Despite this, we went ahead and validated that these files are indeed in the game as of a recent update.

There's an unreleased weapon named "Bad News", here's some text related to it: - [PlayerName] ZAPPED themselves to oblivion

- [PlayerName] ZAPPED [EnemyName] (Distance)

- [PlayerName] nearly ZAPPED [EnemyName] (Distance) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While everything here is indeed in the files, it doesn't mean anything will come of it. Plenty of things have reared their head in the files only to never release or release as something completely different than anticipated.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on any of this. It never comments on datamining leaks, but if it breaks pattern and does, we will update the story accordingly.

Fortnite is available -- for free -- via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game, click here or continue to the relevant links below: