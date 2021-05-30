New Fortnite Season 7 Discovery Has Some Players Very Confused

✖

A new Fortnite Season 7 discovery has some players on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile devices quite confused. Epic Games has been teasing Season 7 with cryptic clues and teasers. What exactly will come of all of it remains to be seen, but it will somehow involve both aliens and kangaroos, which naturally go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Taking to Twitter, Fortnite leaker and dataminer HypeX relayed word that kangaroos appear in the audio spectrogram from the Season 7 teaser phone number from earlier this week. Further, there are some voice lines from the character Turk that leaked this week that mention the Australian mascot. In other words, it looks like the muscular mammal is coming to the game, presumably with Season 7, which is confusing for a variety of reasons.

Kangaroos appeared in the audio spectrogram from the Season 7 teaser phone number yesterday and Turk also mentioned them in the foreshadow voice lines.. So we will most likely see them in Season 7! How do you feel about this addition, and what are your predicitons? — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) May 29, 2021

As alluded to, it's unclear how Kangaroos will tie into a Season 7 that looks like it will be centered around aliens and an alien invasion. Further, while it makes sense to add certain animals to the game -- like wolves -- it's not obvious what would be the motivation for adding Kangaroos. Kangaroos aren't exactly animals that lend themselves to being hunted and killed, which is why some players think they will be some type of mount/vehicle.

Of course, Epic Games could squash all of the confusion and speculation with a comment, but this isn't going to happen. Not only does it never comment on leaks and speculation, but with Season 7 right around the corner, it doesn't make any sense to say anything right now. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.

