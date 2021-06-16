Fortnite Just Killed Another Fan-Favorite Character in Batman Tie-In Comic

✖

We're officially in the third act of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, the tie-in comic that has mashed up the iconic Epic Games game with characters and elements from DC Comics. The event series has captivated fans by throwing Batman, Catwoman, and other DC characters straight into Fortnite's battle royale, as well as showing the circumstances outside of the loop of the game itself. As fans who have been reading the series know, not every Fortnite character has made it out of the ordeal alive — and it certainly looks like that was the case in the series' most recent issue as well. Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5, from Donald Mustard, Christos Gage, Christian Duce, John Kalisz, and Andworld Design below! Only look if you want to know!

Having escaped the Loop and found their way into the catacombs underneath Fortnite island, Batman, Catwoman, Deathstroke, and a ragtag group of Fortnite characters tried to get to the truth of how the island works — and hopefully, find a way back to their respective homeworlds. Eventually, the group found their way to a corridor that held the Zero Point, the form of energy that seems to power much of how Fortnite Island works. As soon as the group approached the Zero Point, Eternal Voyager immediately ran towards it, insisting that he felt a calling to harness the energy to "voyage for all eternity."

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Despite calls from the other heroes, Voyager jumped into the energy, and his body appeared to be shattered into countless pieces across different planes of reality. As the other characters explained, the omniversal energy emitted from the Zero Point broke apart Voyager and sent him to different universes — in a roundabout way, fulfilling his wish to "voyage for all eternity."

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Admittedly, it's not quite the sudden and dramatic death of Fishstick in Issue #4, but the way that Voyager meets his demise is undeniably shocking, especially given how fans have embraced the character over the years. The splash page of his body being scattered also showcases some interesting sneak peeks at the Fortnite multiverse, from a universe with robotic bugs to one with dinosaurs to one populated with Fishstick-like creatures.

"There are so many cool character designs and concepts in the Fortnite crowd that I'd love to explore some of them," Zero Point artist Reilly Brown said during a press conference earlier this year. "Especially because there are so, so many of them are unwritten yet. You just gotta look at them and you wonder, 'Oh, what type of world is this person from? Like Cuddle Team Leader, is she from a world where everybody just dresses like sports mascots, or is she the one person that does is because it's her job? Or is she a crime fighter over there too?' Because if you look at our book, you have Batman and Catwoman coming by, and they both dress like bats and cats, and that's not the way that everybody got them city dresses. It kind of makes you think 'Who are all these guys? What are their worlds like, and how do they fit in?' And so I think that that would be a lot of fun too."

