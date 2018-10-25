‘Fortnite’ Major Item Shop Leak Includes New Bunnymoon Outfit

Fortnite Season 6 is now live with a wide variety of new content to enjoy, but this latest update is just like every other when it comes to leaks and the dataminers came out to play to find all of the delectable new cosmetic items making their way in game. The latest find? Perfect for the Fortnitemares Halloween event!

Thanks to the folks over at FunGames and FNBR, we’ve got an extensive look at some of the new cosmetics on the way – though the Ghoul Trooper has already been confirmed and is available in the Item Shop right now!

The Dia de Muertos skins have the be our favorite released for the game since day one! They are so detailed and stay true to the colourful nature of Fortnite as well and the traditional garb as well.

The onesie was a leak from last week, though we still haven’t seen that enter the item shop. Honestly, with Fortnitemares being such a focus the team will probably wait until after the event is done to release that one into the Shop.

Bunnymoon Skin.

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

