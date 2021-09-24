Fortnite Item Shop Update Includes Venom and Eddie Brock

Earlier today, images of the new Fortnite skins based on Venom: Let There Be Carnage were leaked, and now Eddie Brock has been officially released in the game! Unlike the original Venom skin, this one actually lets players switch between Brock and Venom using the built-in Venom Unleashed emote. Players can also start the match as Venom by choosing the style in the locker. The skin is accompanied by the Symbiote Scythe Pickaxe, and can be purchased separately, or as part of the Venom bundle. For those that missed out last year, the original Venom skin based on the character’s appearance in the comics is also back in the Item Shop!

Eddie Brock with Pickaxe can be purchased for 2,000 V-Bucks, and the original Venom with Pickaxe costs the same. The Venom bundle with both skins will set players back 2,800 V-Bucks, but those that already own the first Venom skin will get a nice discount, at just 800 V-Bucks. The bundle includes a Different Tasty Snack emoticon, as well as “new and returning items.” The Item Shop also has other Venom related items, including a Symbiote Trail Contrail, Tendrils of Venom Back Bling, and Symbiotic Sail.

A trailer showing Eddie Brock’s in-game transformation can be found embedded below.

All in all, this seems like a must-have for Venom fans! While the skin based on Venom’s comic appearance is great, there’s something undeniably awesome about the Eddie Brock skin with the ability to transform into Venom. That detail might make this one of the better Marvel skins that Fortnite has offered, and it’s a great way to build hype ahead of Let There Be Carnage‘s release date. With just over a week to go until the film hits theaters, the new content should be the perfect way for fans to kill some time!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

