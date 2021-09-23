Fortnite Leak Reveals First Look at New Venom and Eddie Brock Skins

Over the last few weeks, rumors have been circulating aboutnew Fortnite skins based on Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom received a skin in the game last year, but that one was based on their appearance in the comics. Two new skins will be joining the game this time: one based on Venom’s look in the film, the other based on Tom Hardy’s take on Eddie Brock. Epic Games still has not officially revealed these skins, but the Fortnite Leaks & News Twitter account has shared images of the skins, and it seems they’ll be added to the game “within the next two days!”

Images of the skins can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

So many snacks, so little time. Get the new Eddie Brock Outfit to bond with the symbiote by using the built-in Venom Unleashed Emote! pic.twitter.com/hkDU3OGFAz — FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) September 23, 2021

Readers are always advised to take any video game leaks with a grain of salt, but these images are very clearly official. While we can determine that these are real, it’s still possible that the release window provided by Fortnite Leaks & News could prove inaccurate, so readers might not want to get too excited just yet! Regardless, these skins do a terrific job capturing the looks of both Venom and Eddie. The Brock skin is an excellent likeness of Tom Hardy, while Venom looks different enough from last year’s release that fans won’t mind double-dipping. The white logo from that version has been traded in for the white veins, and Venom is looking a bit toothier, this time around.

Hopefully, Epic Games won’t keep fans waiting too long for some official news on when these skins can be purchased! With Venom: Let There Be Carnage set to release next week, the timing for this release couldn’t be better. The sequel is highly-anticipated, and is promising a big surprise for Marvel fans. Hopefully the film will end up living up to the hype!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Are you excited about these new Venom skins in Fortnite? Did you snag the comics version last year?