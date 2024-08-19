Fortnite Opens New Item Shop Portal for the Web

Epic Games has opened up a new version of Fortnite’s Item Shop that is available via the web. For as long as Fortnite has been around, the battle royale title’s in-game marketplace has only been accessible through the game itself. As a result, if you didn’t have access to Fortnite through a console, PC, or mobile device, it was a bit easy to miss out on skins, emotes, and other cosmetics that would only hit the Item Shop for a short period of time. Fortunately, this will no longer be a problem moving forward.

As of today, the Fortnite Web Shop has gone live. Available at fn.gg/webshop, the Web Shop is an exact recreation of the Item Shop that is seen in Fortnite and allows users to purchase whatever gear might have rotated into the marketplace at that given moment. Upon logging into your own Epic account, you’ll be able to purchase V-bucks or other items that will then appear in your Fortnite Locker the next time you play the game.

This new Web Shop is something that many Fortnite players have been requesting for years, so its implementation is great to finally seen. Epic arguably pushed live this Web Shop at the perfect time as well since Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite is going to be jam-packed with new collabs. Recent leaks have indicated that skins tied to Spider-Man, John Wick, The Witcher, and more will be arriving this week alone. Further down the road, Epic has also confirmed that it will bring skins associated with Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, Frozone, and numerous others before the end of 2024. So if you’re looking to snag these skins for yourself whenever they do come to Fortnite, the Web Shop will give you quick access to do so.

How do you feel about Epic Games finally bringing about a web version of the Fortnite Item Shop? And do you see yourself using it frequently in the future? Let me know for yourself over on social media at @MooreMan12.