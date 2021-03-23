Fortnite Update Removes Popular New Item From the Game

✖

A new Fortnite update has removed a popular and new item from the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and mobile game. More specifically, this morning the official Fortnite Status Twitter account revealed that due to "an issue" the Cuddle Fish item, which was only recently added, has been removed from competitive playlists.

Right now, Epic Games doesn't disclose what the problem is or big of a problem it is, but you'd assume it's a fairly substantial one if it's being removed from the game. Not only is it unclear what the problem is, but it's unclear when the item will return.

The Fortnite Status Twitter account notes that the item will return when the issue is fixed, but there's no ETA for said fix. In the past, items have been removed and added within 24 hours, however, more often than not it's a multi-day ordeal, and sometimes even a longer affair.

Due to an issue, we've removed Cuddle Fish from competitive playlists. This item will return when the issue is fixed. pic.twitter.com/bxQEJmYbAc — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 23, 2021

For those that don't know: Cuddle Fish, like its name suggests, is a type of fish that was introduced with Season 6, and since it was introduced, players have been complaining about it, pointing out the issues with it and how OP it is.

