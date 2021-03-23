Fortnite Teases Deathstroke Skin as Part of Batman Crossover

✖

We're nearly a week into Chapter 2, Season 6 of Fortnite, and players are still getting their bearings amid the game's new features and cosmetics. One of the most highly-anticipated elements of the new season is its planned crossover with DC Comics, with a full-fledged Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic miniseries set to debut later this spring. Early details surrounding the series had hinted that Batman, Catwoman, and a new Rebirth version of Harley Quinn would be factoring into the comic (and, by extension, the game) — and it looks like another DC character will soon be joining him. The recently-unveiled cover for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4 reveals that a Slade Wilson/Deathstroke skin will be factoring into the game.

Deathstroke is 100% becoming a skin in Season 6, as I leaked some time ago! On the cover of the 4th Batman/Fortnite, you can already see that the character will be a part of the comic! pic.twitter.com/SaVcU8bddk — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 21, 2021

Deathstroke joining the world of Fortnite feels oddly fitting on multiple levels, including the fact that fans are currently hyped about Joe Manganiello's take on the character after his appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Some had also speculated that the armor worn by Agent Jones in the Season 6 teaser could partially include a shoulder plate similar to Deathstroke's costume, especially when one of Deathstroke's comic-accurate foes, Teen Titans member Raven, is part of the new season. Plus, Chapter 2, Season 1 boasted a wholly new Battle Pass character that some instantly thought was a ripoff of Deathstroke.

Deathstroke is just the latest DC Comics character to potentially make his way into Fortnite, after Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, The Joker, Poison Ivy, The Flash, and Green Arrow have all previously been included.

Each issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, which will see the Dark Knight and other DC Comics characters entering the world of the Battle Royale game, will also feature a redeemable code, allowing fans to unlock various DC-themed Fortnite items that are inspired by the events of the comic. Fans who redeem all six codes will have the ability to unlock the Armored Batman Zero skin. US subscribers to DC's online comic service, DC Universe Infinite, will receive the series and the bonus digital codes for free.

“When DC first approached me about doing a Batman/Fortnite series I thought it would be a lot of fun,” Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point writer Christos Gage said in a statement when the series was first announced. ”After speaking with Donald [Mustard] and discovering just how deeply we'd be diving into the secrets behind the world of Fortnite, I was amazed! This series will reveal things about Fortnite that have never been seen or heard before yet are very much part of the canon of the game.”

“I’m also looking forward to integrating other DC Super Heroes into the series, characters that Batman has existing relations with,” Gage added. “It’ll be exciting to share with fans how these relationships will be reshaped in this new world. The art by Reilly, Christian, Nelson, and John is stunning, and my prediction is that this series will blow everybody’s mind, whether you’re a fan of DC, Batman, or Fortnite.”

What do you think of DC Comics' Deathstroke entering the world of Fortnite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!