New ‘Fortnite’ Item Shop Leak Gets A Little Magical, A Little Punk Rock

Fortnite Season 6 is still going strong with a wide variety of new content to enjoy, but this latest update is just like every other when it comes to leaks and the dataminers came out to play to find all of the delectable new cosmetic items making their way in game. Though the latest datamine has a lot to offer, some of the found items comes at the perfect time with the latest Harry Potter reveal.

Thanks to the folks over at SkinTrackerand FNBR, we’ve got an extensive look at some of the new cosmetics on the way including Back Bling, Emotes, New Skins, and more:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest Shop items revealed definitely have an eclectic feel. Whether you’re wanting to harness your inner rockstar with the Riot skin, or get your sushi on with the Shrimpy and Maki Master items, there is a little something for everyone with the latest wave of in-game additions.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices!

For more about this season, according to Epic Games:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

