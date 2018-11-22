‘Fortnite’ Leak Seems to Confirm Snow Event

Earlier this week, we shared a few changes noted in the world of Fortnite that seems to hint at a coming snowstorm about to crash into the battle royale game, and now a new leak seems to confirm those suspicions.

First, we have the leaked sound files for the game, courtesy of FNBRLeaks:

Videos by ComicBook.com

[LEAK | IN DEPTH PROOF] Snow will most likely come into the game according to Athena (Battle Royale) Footstep Sound Files. In the first attached picture shows Character Footstep sounds, After reading the sound asset, it’ll call other snow sound files, which are highlighted [1/2] pic.twitter.com/H2bEgs8ZAJ — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) November 22, 2018

Then, we had the actual audio sounds themselves found for even more proof of snow on the way:

Below are the exported sound files that the Athena Footstep Sound files call. I made sure to check and these sounds are NOT the same as the Snow Sounds at Viking Village. So, this can conclude the fact that we will most likely see a snow map during Christmas! [2/2] pic.twitter.com/lZPAFLNTSJ — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) November 22, 2018

According to the first report, “Snow will most likely come into the game according to Athena (Battle Royale) Footstep Sound Files. In the first attached picture shows Character Footstep sounds, After reading the sound asset, it’ll call other snow sound files, which are highlighted [in the first tweet].”

The Twitter account then added about the sound files themselves, “I made sure to check and these sounds are NOT the same as the Snow Sounds at Viking Village. So, this can conclude the fact that we will most likely see a snow map during Christmas!”

As far as the earlier hints go, Fortnite players have noticed that there are some suspicious looking clouds a-breakin’ south of Flush Factory. The clouds may seem insignificant at first glance, but could actually be just the evidence needed in addition to the castles and cosmetic leaks from earlier this month.

With the Fortnite map now back to its original condition following the Fortnitemares Halloween event and the arrival of Winter, it makes perfect sense that a snow-themed change would be on the horizon, though to what degree is still up in the air. In traditional Epic Games fashion, we don’t have any confirmation yet but half the fun is trying to figure it out before official information goes live.

For now, we wait. And while the wait goes on, feel free to check out Fortnite available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.