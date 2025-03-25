Fortnite Leak Reveals New Weapons Being Vaulted and Unvaulted Soon

The ever changing nature of competitive balance in Fortnite means that weapons often move in and out of rotation with new seasons, changing the state of the game pretty dramatically with each weapon added or removed from the map. According to a new leak, we may already know which weapons are being vaulted and unvaulted with Fortnite’s next season, which is set to release soon alongside a brand new battle pass and other balance updates. If the leak is true, we’ll be seeing the return of two SMGs, the vaulting of an AR, and a shotgun swap which some players have already expressed their disappointment over.

According to the leak, the Twin Mag AR, Scoped Burst SMG, and Infiltrator Pump Shotgun are going to be removed from the vault. In their place, players can say goodbye to the Holo Twister AR and Sentinel Pump Shotgun, at lease for this season.

This leak was posted by ShiinaBR, an X user who also leaked information about a possible Devil May Cry Fortnite crossover, and is considered by some to be a fairly reputable source of Fortnite leaks. Shiina credits the source of the information as X user TunaDrift, but doesn’t specify how they came across the information.

Users in the comments were quick to express their disappointment in the changes. While this is yet another Fortnite update to receive backlash, weapon rotation is clearly a far more subjective change to the game, Regardless, the majority of players commenting on the potential leak express their disapproval of the vaulting of the Sentinel Pump. Some players in the comment have gone so far as to say this update would destroy the shotgun meta, with another outright calling the changes an “obvious April fool’s joke.”

A showdown in Fortnite’s Ballistics

Its no surprise that the vaulting of the Sentinel Pump would be a controversial choice with players who prefer shotguns. The weapon packs some seriously high base stats, with a staggering 92 damage on shot as a common and 114 damage as a legendary, and especially stands out for its high fire rate, much faster than other pump action shotguns in the game. The combination of high damage and fast fire rate for its class allows players to quickly mow down anything in close range, and therefore makes for a gun that is bound to be a fan favorite.

While we wait on more weapon vaultings and unvaultings, the latest wave of Fortnite content dropped today with an emphasis put on The Walking Dead. More specifically, assets and characters related to The Walking Dead will be made available in Fortnite‘s Creative mode so that players can create their own custom experiences there with Walkers and more. The infamous Negan from The Walking Dead will also be added to Fortnite as an Item Shop skin.

