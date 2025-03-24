Fortnite Players Slam “Backwards” Music Change

Fortnite Festival has proven to be a popular way to interact and listen to fans’ favorite songs, but a recent change has caused some controversy among players. The good news is Epic Games is increasing the number of Jam Tracks available to play for free, but the bad news is players will be limited in the number of available Jam Tracks to purchase each day. The goal is to allow players to play more songs without having to purchase them, but once these leave the rotation, players may not be able to purchase these songs for quite some time until they come back to the Fortnite Item Shop.

These changes have been met with backlash by Fortnite Festival players. Along with these changes to available free-to-play songs and rotating shop stock, Epic Games is also changing the release schedule for Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks.

Variety is the spice of life (and our set lists!)



We’re taking a new, more curated approach to both our Main Stage Featured Rotation and Jam Tracks in the Shop 👇 pic.twitter.com/F3DoaDe3qX — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) March 21, 2025

The increase to 40 Jam Tracks to play for free in Fortnite Festival has been met with praise. However, many do not believe this is worth the change when it comes to which Jam Tracks are available to purchase. This was further exacerbated by Epic Games’ additional announcement that Jam Tracks would no longer be added to Fortnite Festival each Thursday but would instead release on a more flexible schedule.

Many have stated that Fortnite Festival is dying and not retaining fans, and this is an attempt by Epic Games to bring more players to the game mode. Fortnite Festival is just one of many ways to play Fortnite, including the popular battle royale mode that started everything, Lego Fortnite, and Fortnite Rocket Racing. While the battle royale mode continues to be the most popular, each of these modes offers other ways to playwith friends.

Epic Games has asked for player feedback, so it is possible the developer may take the outcry at this change and revert it, but there is no guarantee. Only time will tell how long the new system for Fortnite Festival remains.

fortnite festival featuring hatsune miku.

Fortnite Festival has previously drawn in players using events and featuring popular artists. This includes Metallica, Billie Eilish, Hatsune Miku, and more. Fortnite is known for its collaborations, featuring skins from various IPs and franchises, and Epic Games has taken a similar approach with Fortnite Festival.

While fans wait to see how this change affects Fortnite Festival, there is plenty of ongoing content for the battle royal mode. OG Season 3 has officially been teased, and leaks are pointing to a new collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the highly-acclaimed anime, Solo Leveling.