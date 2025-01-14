Fortnite x Devil May Cry Leaks Early

Fortnite is one of the biggest names in gaming, featuring not only its own original content but that of various franchises it has collaborated with over the years. It seems each passing month adds some new crossover to the battle royale game in the form of skins and cosmetics. Fans are always eager to see what the future holds for Fortnite and what characters will be added from their favorite series. While a certain leak has come out before, it is once again circulating the internet, pointing to an upcoming crossover soon between Fortnite and a popular franchise.

The supposed leak suggests a collaboration between Epic Games’ Fortnite and Capcom’s Devil May Cry. Devil May Cry is a fantasy action game with over-the-top action, iconic characters, and a fantastic wardrobe. Any of the characters from Devil May Cry would make great skins in Fortnite, even enemies and bosses would be great fits.

The leaks first appeared in 2023, but have since resurfaced, suggesting Devil May Cry will be coming to Fortnite very soon. However, these are rumors and leaks and there is nothing official or of substance to say this is true. Known Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR picked up the story and shared the leak as well, leading some to believe Fortnite x Devil May Cry is coming.

Entertaining the idea that the Devil May Cry x Fortnite crossover is true is fun, especially considering the possibilities. Between Dante, Nero, Virgil, and more, Devil May Cry is full of fantastic skin choices. There are also numerous weapons that could be implemented into Fortnite, either as items or weapons used in-game.

The latter would likely require a major event, so fans will likely only see skins and cosmetics unless Epic Games goes all out on Devil May Cry within Fortnite. Epic Games tends to save this for large crossovers, like the various Marvel or Star Wars events. While Devil May Cry is certainly a popular franchise, it likely doesn’t warrant an entire event, meaning most crossover items will be cosmetic.

Capcom has collaborated with Fortnite before, including Resident Evil and Street Fighter skins in the past. Including the likes of Chun-Li, Ryu, Cammy, Blanka, Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, and more. Chun-Li remains one of the most popular Fortnite skins, so Capcom certainly has some weight when it comes to getting skins into Fortnite.

Only time will tell whether the leaks are true, but fans are certainly hopeful. Not only would Devil May Cry provide great skins and cosmetics, but the soundtrack is notable as well. Devil Trigger and Virgil’s Battle Theme are absolute bangers and would be fantastic additions to Fortnite Festival.

Fortnite leakers have been on the money many times before, especially those supporting the Fortnite and Devil May Cry crossover. Fans are hopeful, especially for Dante and Virgil skins, but whether or not the iconic characters come to Fortnite remains to be seen.