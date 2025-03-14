Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft Finally Returns to Fortnite

Lara Croft, the iconic archaeologist, has already appeared in Fortnite before, bringing the iconic Tomb Raider series to the popular battle royale. Since her addition, fans have been eagerly awaiting her return to Epic Games’ Fortnite. Thankfully, it seems that the time is now, and Lara Croft is returning with a new look and plenty of cosmetics to go with her, allowing those who missed out on her first skin to get one now. This return comes in Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 2, and Lara Croft is being added alongside new Invincible skins. Fans can even purchase the new Lara Croft skins today, as Fortnite welcomes her back alongside a Jeep collaboration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Lara Croft skin coming to Fortnite is from the 2000s and looks most similar to her appearance in Tomb Raider: Underworld. In this new Fortnite skin, Lara Croft is sporting a black tank top and camo shorts, with dual pistols holsters. Players have the option of switching to pants and adding a tactical vest to Lara Croft.

Tomb Raiding and Fortniting at the same time 😙🤌



Lara Croft and the Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon arrive tonight! pic.twitter.com/KKBPLAsFYL — Fortnite (@Fortnite) March 14, 2025

In addition to the legendary Tomb Raider, Epic Games is also adding various items and cosmetics, such as back blings, emotes, wraps, and more from the series. These are available in a bundle, but Lara Croft can be purchased individually if you are only interested in the skin. There are plenty of already existing accessories that would match her perfectly too.

The previous inclusion of Lara Croft in Fortnite saw her sporting her look from the 2013 Tomb Raider, but also a 25th anniversary and classic look that is more in line with her appearance before the reboot. There is even a Gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite. Unfortunately, these skins are no longer available, though may return at some point.

This new collaboration between Fortnite and Tomb Raider is the best opportunity to get a Lara Croft skin in the game and show your love for the series. There is no telling if any of the skins will return, this 2000s Lara Croft skin included, so grab it from the Fortnite shop while you can, otherwise you will miss out on another Lara Croft skin.

In addition to Lara Croft’s return, Epic Games also announced a collaboration with Jeep for Fortnite. This will bring the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon to the game alongside the famed explorer. All of this becomes available today, March 14th, once the Fortnite shop resets.