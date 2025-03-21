Fortnite Trailer Teases OG Season 3

With so many game modes to choose from, it seems like there’s always something new happening in Fortnite. Recent leaks suggest that Solo Leveling might be coming to Fortnite Battle Royale soon, and there’s that massive Disney universe in the works. But before any of that new content arrives, Epic Games is here to give players a blast from the past. A new teaser trailer reveals the release date for Fortnite OG Season 3, which is headed our way on March 25th.

Fortnite OG brings back the original Fortnite Battle Royale in a mode designed to use the old lot, rules, and locations. Each season revisits content from back in the early days, following along chapter by chapter with what players will remember from when Fornite first arrived in 2017. The OG mode in Fortnite is currently gearing up for Chapter 1, Season 3, bringing back content from Fortnite Battle Royale Season 3. The teaser doesn’t give away too much, but fans are breaking down everything shown along with memories from Season 3 to predict what we’ll see when Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 3 arrives on March 25th.

Why crash out when you could crash in?



Back to where it all started…OG Season 3 launches March 25 🚀 pic.twitter.com/wFOAyReeO1 — Fortnite (@Fortnite) March 21, 2025

The teaser shows a character diving headfirst into the action, with the scenes below showcased in the reflection from their visor. Mostly, it looks like a standard view of the ground below, complete with trees and buildings. But some players are convinced there are a few hints about upcoming Fortnite OG content hidden in the brief video.

Fortnite Fans Look Forward to OG Season 3

Many Fortnite fans who were there when Season 3 first arrived say it’s one of the best seasons the game has ever had. Naturally, that means gamers are eager to see what Fortnite OG does with the content from that season. The original Season 3 slogan was “Meteor Strike” and it had a general space exploration theme, so the spacesuit visor showcased in the teaser trailer makes sense.

However, each OG season brings back a few skins from the original game, often with a new remix twist. So, gamers suspect the spacesuit is likely a tease for some of the returning skins for Fortnite OG Season 3. Many hope this means the return of the Space Explorers Set originally available via the Season 3 Battle Pass, which would likely require players opting in for the OG Battle Pass to earn. Others are hoping it’s an even rarer skin revamp, teasing the return of The Visitor, though that Legendary Outfit didn’t arrive in the game until Season 4, so it’s pretty unlikely.

Key Art for the original Fortnite Season 3

Regardless of what the visor means, some fans are zooming in on the reflection for more hints of what’s to come. Many have noticed what looks like a meteor gliding across the field of vision towards the end of the teaser. While it could be an homage to the season slogan from Fortnite Season 3, others think there may be another meaning. The Meteor first appeared in Season 3, sparking a series of events that leads players to think Fortnite OG is about to introduce live events in the game mode. While the first live events in Fortnite didn’t arrive until the original Season 4, the meteor in Season 3 set the stage, which means we could see live events in Fortnite OG soon enough.

