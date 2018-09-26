‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals Skins Coming Soon

Fortnite Season 6 officially starts tomorrow and we’ve had three very revealing teasers leading up to the grand finale for Season 5. The most recent teaser – seen here – seemingly confirmed the addition of pets coming to the game that leaked earlier this month, and now it looks like even more data files have been found to show both pets and skins coming to the game.

It was actually the PlayStation Store that leaked the new information this time, but they were quick with the takedown. Luckily, the Internet is forever and our friends over at Fortnite Intel have captured the leak-y glory in all of its wonder:

The above leaks an adorable puppers doing his best atop a robotic llama that was the first teaser for Season 6. The leak also shows off the new skins that were previously leaked, in addition to an inflatable llama that may look like a mount at first glance – but it’s actually just a costume.

According to the leak from earlier this month seen here, we’ve got a lot to look forward to. As you can see under the cosmetics file, we’ve got new music packs, pets, possibly new toys, “vehicle decoration,” and even weapon skins. With all of the different skins for outfits and back bling, being able to customize that loadout would be amazing.

As with any leak, no matter how trustworthy, take everything with a grain of salt. Everything in speculation, even with the game files right there, until Epic Games themselves make the grand reveal. Plans can change, ideas can be scrapped – there are many reasons why the above items might not make the final cut.

That being said, this Twitter user has given us very reliable information in the past and with so many players enjoying the popular Battle Royale title, we’d be amiss not to share their most recent findings.

While many of the fan theories are still very much up in the air for what the new season will bring, at least we can say confidently that both pets and skins will be coming to the game! As for the title itself, Fortnite Season 6 kicks off tomorrow for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players.