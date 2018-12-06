‘Fortnite’: Loot Lake Is Back

Fortnite Season 7 is now live and and it brought with it ziplines, planes, snow, and so much more! It also brought back a beloved landmark because Loot Lake is back!

With the new season, there were a lot of changes made to the map itself. New landmarks, current ones altered drastically, and a few hidden surprises all around. For those that have been playing the battle royale game since the very beginning, probably the most important alteration is actually a restoration.

Over the past several seasons, Loot Lake has gone through some pretty dramatic changes. The mystery cube from last season – dubbed Kevin – really put a number on the area but now it looks like it’s back and ready to be looted! And yes, it actually has loot.

For even more changes to the map, you can check out our previous coverage right here. From a new hanger for the planes, to massive flooding over at Greasy Grove, the latest snow storm certainly did a number on the battle royale map.

In their latest update, Epic Games also mentioned that there are several unnamed Points of Interest (POIs) that players can discover, all covered with that glistening snow. Additionally, a few new houses have also cropped up all over the map, their purpose will probably be revealed at a later date.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What are you most excited for now that the new season is here? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

For more about the new season:

“Season 7 arrives as the Iceberg collides with the island. Discover new areas such as Frosty Flights, Polar Peak, and more! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, rule the skies with the new X-4 Stormwing plane, and change the style of some of your favorite weapons and items with Wraps in Battle Royale. Explore Fortnite Creative, a new experience where you can create, play, and save anything you can imagine on private islands! In Save the World, the Stand and Fight campaign comes to an exciting conclusion as Canny Valley Act 3 is released!”