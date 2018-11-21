‘Fortnite’ Falls Out of Top-Earning Game Spot For October 2018

Epic Games' Fortnite has had an incredible run with its revenue, and has continually landed in the number one spot in SuperData reports as the top-earning game on console. But it looks like the latest numbers indicate that the run has come to an end.

Not that Fortnite still isn't making mad money, because it is. But the October 2018 report from the company suggests that the arrival of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 has knocked the Battle Royale portion of the game from the top spot. But don't worry, it's staying competitive, sitting in a comfortable third place position.

The report shows that Black Ops 4 has easily taken the number one spot when it comes to consoles, followed closely behind by Red Dead. Fortnite is in third, while FIFA 19 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey round out the top five.

Here's the top ten as it stands now:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Fortnite: Battle Royale FIFA 19 Assassin's Creed Odyssey NBA 2K19 Marvel's Spider-Man FIFA 18 Call of Duty: WWII Forza Horizon 4

The report also notes that revenue has managed to go up sequentially, and has seen more than 20 times of what it made from the previous year -- so it's still sitting pretty with cash.

That said, SuperData did note mild concern with the game's peak performance, which is slightly off since the report of numbers back from July. Exact estimates weren't given, but we'll have to see how it goes in the months ahead.

Fortnite: Battle Royale also found good positioning with the top ten PC grossers for the month, in a number five spot. But that's because games are so competitive on that market, with others like Dungeon Fighter Online, League of Legends, Crossfire and Fantasy Westward Journey Online II on the list. Chances are it probably won't be dropping off anytime soon.

WB Games recently released a physical version of Fortnite with bonus goodies for players to enjoy, but we're not sure if that's going to be enough to bring them back into the fold. We'll have to see what Epic Games has planned in the weeks ahead to keep its Fortnite community from seeing what else is out there.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.

(Hat tip to SuperData for the scoop!)