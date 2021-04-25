Fortnite Adds New Skins for World-Renowned Soccer Player Neymar

✖

Neymar Jr. -- one of the most popular soccer players in the world -- is making his way into Fortnite. Epic Games announced today that it's bringing the beloved athlete into its popular battle royale later this week. However, the way in which you'll have to unlock his various skins is a bit different than normal.

Rather than simply heading to Fortnite's in-game shop to purchase Neymar, players will have to take on his specific quests which are available as part of the Season 6 Battle Pass. The quests are set to go live on April 27th alongside patch version 16.30. At that time, you'll be able to get to work and begin obtaining Neymar and all of his accompanying in-game items.

He can be contained no more! Starting April 27, Battle Pass owners can earn the @neymarjr Outfit and other items from his Set. Read about what's happening in @FNCreate and compete in the Neymar Jr Cup where you can win a custom-designed soccer boot ⚽https://t.co/pnDCYwkgpk pic.twitter.com/FkiH0Emfdo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 25, 2021

As a whole, there are a number of different pieces of Neymar gear to obtain. For starters, the superstar athlete has four variant skins. Two of these skins feature Neymar in his typical soccer uniform, while the other two feature him in his primal forms. Basically, these primal editions of Neymar feature the player in a set of red or yellow armor. These skins are specifically meant to tie back into the theme of Season 6 a bit more.

In addition to the skins, however, there are a number of other items to unlock as well. These include the Jaguar Strike pickaxe, the Aerial Acrobat glider, a soccer ball emote, a Neymar banner, and even a piece of Back Bling that resembles the Joia trophy. As a whole, there's quite a bit to unlock here for Neymar and I imagine it should keep many Fortnite fans busy for a bit.

If you're looking to obtain all of this gear for yourself later this week, Neymar will be rolling out in all iterations of Fortnite across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.

Do you plan to try to complete all of these Neymar quests for yourself? And what do you think about Neymar's skins in Fortnite in general? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.