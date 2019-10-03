Fortnite Issues Statement on Matchmaking Changes

Fortnite now has a new matchmaking system, and like any change in the game, a fraction of the sizable community has had some words about it. Select regions have already received the updated matchmaking system in Solos modes with the goal there being that the matches players find themselves in will be fairer than before. Some players have had comments about lopsided matches and potential smurfing problems, both of which were addressed in the latest statement from Epic Games.

The latest update on the state of the game was shared by Epic Games on the game’s site on Thursday. Epic’s post confirmed that the new system was already out in certain regions for the game’s Solo mode and would come to Duos later in the week. It then addressed the discussions about unfair advantages created by “pooling players together across platforms and input devices.” The system accounts for skill levels across these types of factors like input devices and platforms though, the post said, with the players then paired together based on their skills.

“Our goal with the new matchmaking system is to create fairer matches for all of our players, which includes special considerations for each platform,” Epic statement on the new matchmaking system explained. “This means that where similar skill exists, players may be paired against opponents from ALL platforms — whether they’re using mouse + keyboard, a controller, or touch input. We are closely monitoring match analytics and your feedback, and we’ll make adjustments to ensure everyone is playing a fair match.”

Smurfing was also addressed, a situation which involves a skilled player competing in lower skill levels so that they’ll have some easier matches. This can be done in multiple ways with one of the most common smurfing methods made possible by starting a new account so you’ll play with other “new” people until the game determines what skill level you belong at. Games often take different stances on smurfing and what can be done about it, but in Fortnite, it’ll get you banned.

“On the topic of smurfing, we’ve seen discussion around players smurfing as a way to have easier matches,” Epic said. “Smurfing is a bannable offense. We see a bunch of negative behavior that occurs with smurfing and issues with gameplay integrity. If we see consistent reports and perceive that you are negatively impacting other players’ experiences, we will take appropriate action.”

Fortnite’s new matchmaking system will be rolling out to everyone soon, so expect to see more discussions and statements about it as more players receive it.