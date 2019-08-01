Fortnite Now Has Mechs in Season X

Fortnite’s big update for Season X is out now to mess with the game’s timeline and introduce things old and new to players. The teasers building up to the release of the game’s tenth season have culminated in another massive update with locations like the Dusty Depot brought back alongside other areas thought to be removed from the game. Along with another Battle Pass and some features being added or removed, one of the biggest new additions is the mechs players can pilot.

Big in regards of both what they can do and how physically imposing they are, these new B.R.U.T.E. mechs as they’re called are essentially a new vehicle in Fortnite. They’re heavily armored and are outfitted with different weapons, though moving around and firing these will be more of a challenge if you’re by yourself.

“Few suits make you feel as powerful as a mech suit does,” Fortnite’s patch notes for the Season X update said. “In this two-person vehicle, players can control its movement while their partner controls its firepower. Those feeling extra adventurous can operate it solo by switching between moving and shooting!”

Armed with a missile launcher, a shotgun, mega jumps, and a shield, these B.R.U.T.E. mechs are plenty capable of destruction and survival. The patch notes offered a full breakdown of what the mechs are capable of.

B.R.U.T.E.

This vehicle can be operated by up to two players. If two players are operating it, one (the driver) controls movement, while the other (the gunner) rains down missiles and shotgun shots.

The driver is able to: Dash into combat. Super Jump to victory. Stomp enemies and structures into the ground. Anything you would normally harvest will grant materials when destroyed. The passenger has two weapons at their disposal: a shotgun and a missile launcher. Shotgun Clip Size: 10 Damage: 50 Headshot Multiplier: 1.5x Missile Launcher Fires up to 10 missiles at once. Holding down Trigger will begin loading missiles. After releasing Trigger, or after 10 missiles have been loaded, all missiles will automatically fire. New Mechanic: Overshield Consumes 200 of any Material type to create a personal overshield for 5 seconds to protect you in the mech.



The Mech has been disabled in the Creative and Playground playlists, due to an issue with movement speed. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 1, 2019

Some issues with the mechs appear to have disabled the new feature in some modes, though it’s still live in the main multiplayer environments.