‘Fortnite’ Mobile Beta Expands to More Android Devices Today, Invites Going Out

Fortnite has been a huge success on mobile, bringing in millions of dollars in revenue every month since it launched on iOS. Now, the Fortnite mobile beta has made its way to Android phones, and on Tuesday EPIC Games revealed that the beta has expanded to even more Android devices. If you want to join in, you can sign up right here.

Hey Android owners! We’re excited to open up the #FortniteAndroid Beta to more devices starting… TODAY! Check your email as the first wave of invites have started to go out. Not signed up yet? Head to our website for more info: https://t.co/AvolyySFZ1 pic.twitter.com/DuW5yzpcqd — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2018

As I’m sure you know, there are a ton of different phone models that run Android, and optimizing across such a large range of hardware is a nightmare. For the moment, after today’s expansion, the list of compatible models looks like this:

Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge, S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL, Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential: PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia: 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T , 6

Razer: Phone

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2 ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

This is the full version of Fortnite: Battle Royale, and everything that you’ll find in the console and PC versions of the game will be here, including the latest season 5 skins. In fact, if you play the game on a Samsung Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4, you can get an exclusive Galaxy outfit for free when you log in. It’s one of the coolest looking skins we’ve seen in the game so far.

Since the game is new on Android, and is still in its beta stage, many users have encountered some issues or raised some questions. We won’t post the full FAQ here, but we did highlight a few of the questions that we felt were most important or most pressing:

Why haven’t I received an invite?

We’re inviting players in waves. You’ll be notified via email once you are invited.

Will Android players be forced to crossplay with players on PC and Console?

No. By default, Android and iOS players are matched against other mobile players only.

Will Bluetooth controllers work?

Not initially. Bluetooth controller support is coming later.

Will there be voice chat?

Not initially. Later, we plan to support voice chat.

Why am I receiving an error when trying to log-in even though I’m on a supported device?

We’re aware of an issue that’s causing players on supported devices to receive an error prompting them to join a “Waiting List” to gain access to Fortnite Beta on Android. We’ve identified what’s causing this and are investigating the issue to work towards a fix.