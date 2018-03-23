Fortnite Mobile: Here’s What Devices Run It

In case you are stranded on Saturn under a rock and missed it, earlier this month it was revealed that Fortnite was making its way to mobile devices.

At the moment, the game is currently exclusive to invite-only on iOS devices. However, soon enough it will release to all iOS players, as well as come to Android. That said, not every device is going to be compatible with the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re unsure if your device will be compatible, then you’re in the right place. Here’s every device that can currently run Fortnite Mobile:

iOS compatible devices:

iPad 2017

iPad Pro

iPad Mini 4

iPad Air 2

iPhone X

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S (6S Plus)

iPhone 7 (7 Plus)

iPhone 8 (8 Plus)

And for when Fortnite Mobile comes to Android devices:

Android compatible Devices:

LG G6

LG V30 (V30 Plus)

Huawei P8 Lite 2017

Huawei P9 (P9 Lite)

Huawei P10 (P10 Plus) (P10 Lite)

Huawei Mate 9 (Pro)

Huawei Mate 10 (Pro) (Lite)

Google Pixel 2 (XL)

It’s important to note that if you don’t have the following devices, you won’t be able to run Fortnite Mobile. Further, if you’re on iOS you will need iOS 11 or higher.

In case you’re wondering why you need an iPhone 6S or SE or better, it’s because the iPhone 6 and models before it have only 1GB of ram, while the 6S and newer models have 2GB of RAM. In short, this difference in RAM is a deal-breaker if you want to play Fortnite Mobile on your mobile phone. Meanwhile, if you’re playing on tablets you need an iPad Air 2 or iPad Mini 4 or better for similar reasons. Anything earlier than those devices doesn’t have the needed 2GBs of Ram, they only have 1GB.

If you haven’t already, be sure to check out some of our other Fortnite Mobile guides:

Fortnite Mobile will be available for free when it fully launches.Despite not being available to everyone, it is already making a massive amount of money, and already has some copy-cat clones surfacing.